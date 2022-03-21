By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Coming up through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, Jakob Johnson represented a significant success story — for himself, for the program, and for the New England Patriots. That’s why it was at least a little curious when he left the team last week to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Johnson helped clarify why that took place in an interview in his native Germany, saying that the Patriots won’t be utilizing a traditional fullback in their offense anymore.

“The Patriots have informed me that they will no longer need my services for next season simply because they will no longer have my position on the roster,” Johnson said, per Google’s translation of the interview.

It makes sense, then, that Josh McDaniels was the one who did sign Johnson, as he’s likely to run an offense rather similar to the one he operated in New England.

While the fullback has been phased out to an extent around the NFL, the Patriots have found success utilizing the role in the traditional sense. James Develin played at fullback in 83 regular-season games and 14 playoff games (including three Super Bowls) from 2012-19. Johnson emerged after Develin suffered a neck injury that proved to be career-ending, playing 37 regular-season games and a playoff game since then.

What the Patriots’ offense looks like in 2022 is not yet known to outside observers, as Bill Belichick has not replaced McDaniels with an experienced offensive coordinator. Reports and rumors have suggested that a group effort involving tight ends/fullback coach Nick Caley, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, and offensive line coach Matt Patricia will be in charge of Mac Jones and Co. in the coming season. But all of that — including the expected titles of Judge and Patricia — is unconfirmed.

While there may be no outward signaling of the Patriots’ offensive design, Johnson’s comments showed that behind the scenes, the Patriots have been busy at crafting a new-look offense in New England.