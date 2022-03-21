Sports Final: What Trevor Story Will Bring To Red Sox LineupThe Red Sox made a huge splash in free agency on Sunday, signing shortstop Trevor Story to a six-year deal reportedly worth $140 million.

Bruins Sign Jake DeBrusk To Two-Year Extension, But 'Trade Request Has Not Been Rescinded'The Bruins announced a two-year deal for the winger on Monday, hours before the NHL's trade deadline. The new contract will pay him $4 million per year over the next two seasons.

Jakob Johnson Says Patriots Won't Be Utilizing Traditional Fullback AnymoreJakob Johnson helped clarify why he's leaving the Patriots in an interview in his native Germany, saying that the Patriots won't be utilizing a traditional fullback in their offense anymore.

Grant Williams Wants Everyone To Call Him 'Batman' After Stymying 'Joker' In DenverGrant Williams has requested a new nickname, but it doesn't sound like it will catch on in the Boston locker room.

The Patriots' Long Offensive Line Nightmare Is Over, With Trent Brown Staying In New EnglandOver-the-top reactions and hair-igniting panic regarding the state of the New England offensive line have officially been put to bed. They were one week old.