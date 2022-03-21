BOSTON (CBS) — Way back in late November, Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded away from the Bruins. Now in late March, he’s still on the team … and he now has a two-year extension.

The Bruins announced a two-year deal for the winger on Monday, hours before the NHL’s trade deadline. The new contract will pay him $4 million per year over the next two seasons.

That new deal, though, does not mean DeBrusk will be in Boston for the long term. What it does do is provide some cost certainty for any team that might acquire his services prior to Monday’s deadline.

And according to reports — both from Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet — DeBrusk has not rescinded his trade request.

The Jake DeBrusk signing by BOS is very interesting. The trade request has not been rescinded. The worry about his qualifying offer/next contract is erased, however. We will see where it goes. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 21, 2022

Jake DeBrusk's trade request remains active. Two-year, $8 million extension should facilitate a trade because of cost certainty. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) March 21, 2022

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. DeBrusk’s extension makes him a more desirable addition for any team that might have been interested in acquiring him.

A first-round pick in 2015, DeBrusk has 15 goals and 11 assists in 57 games this season. He scored a career-high 27 goals in his second NHL season back in 2018-19, but that total dropped to 19 the following season. Last year in 41 games, he scored just five goals with nine assists.