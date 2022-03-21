BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have made another deal for a defenseman, acquiring Josh Brown from the Ottawa Senators.
The Bruins acquired Brown and a conditional seventh-round draft pick in exchange for forward Zach Senyshyn and a fifth-round pick.
The 28-year-old Brown has not scored a goal since the 2019-20 season, but he has six assists this season while averaging 13:59 of ice time per game. At 6-foot-5 and 217 pounds, Brown adds some heft to the Bruins’ blue line. He has four goals, 13 assists and a minus-12 rating in 165 NHL games.
Senyshyn was a first-round pick by the Bruins in 2015. He’s played in just 14 NHL games, scoring one goal with two assists. He has 19 goals and 12 assists in the AHL for Providence this season. Senyshyn is a native of Ottawa and now returns to play for his hometown Senators.
The Bruins acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm in a much more significant trade with Anaheim over the weekend.