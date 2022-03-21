Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week -- AgainJayson Tatum is really racking up the awards this season. The Celtics forward was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, the second time this month that Tatum has won the award.

Bruins Sign Jake DeBrusk To Two-Year Extension, Forward Not Dealt Ahead Of Monday's Trade DeadlineThe Bruins announced a two-year deal for the winger on Monday, hours before the NHL's trade deadline. The new contract will pay him $4 million per year over the next two seasons.

Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Ruled Out For Monday Night's Celtics-Thunder GameThe Celtics are looking to sweep a four-game road trip Monday night, but they'll have to do so without a pair of starters.

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Tease Patriots Fans With Fancy Video On Social MediaWhen Tom Brady dusted off an old fancy social media video on Monday featuring an endless loop of Edelman running routes for him, Patriots fans couldn't help but feel a bit wistful for the halcyon days of New England past.

Bruins Acquire Josh Brown, Trading Zach Senyshyn To OttawaThe Boston Bruins have made another deal for a defenseman, acquiring Josh Brown from the Ottawa Senators.