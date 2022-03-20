BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox have finally made a splash in the free agent market.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Boston has reached an agreement with shortstop Trevor Story.
MLB analyst Jim Bowden reported that Story will play second base for the Red Sox.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the deal is for six years and $140 million.
Story is a two-time All Star and has won a pair of Silver Slugger awards during his six-year career, all of which have been with the Colorado Rockies. He hit .251 with 24 homers while driving in 75 RBIs in 2021. That was his lowest average since he became a full-time player in 2017, with the 29-year-old righty a career .272 hitter.
His best seasons came in 2018 and 2019, when he earned his two All-Star nods. Story slashed .291/.348/.567 with a career-best 37 home runs and 108 RBIs in 2018, and followed that up by hitting .294 with 35 homers and 85 RBIs in 2019.