MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A 17-year-old was killed and two teenagers were seriously hurt early Sunday morning during a crash in Marshfield.
The single-car crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Forest Street. The car slammed into a tree, seriously damaging the vehicle.
Firefighters removed the 16-year-old driver from the car and took him to an area hospital.
A 17-year-old male passenger, later identified as Nicholas Wanderly of Norwell, was declared dead at the scene. Another passenger, a 16-year-old boy was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.
Preliminary investigation shows the car appears to have been driving south on Forest Street when the driver crossed the double yellow line and hit a tree.
No further information on the crash is currently available.