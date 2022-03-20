MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A 17-year-old was killed and two teenagers were seriously hurt early Sunday morning during a crash in Marshfield.

The single-car crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Forest Street. The car slammed into a tree, seriously damaging the vehicle.

Firefighters removed the 16-year-old driver from the car and took him to an area hospital.

A 17-year-old male passenger, later identified as Nicholas Wanderley of Norwell, was declared dead at the scene. Another passenger, a 16-year-old boy was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.

Nicholas was a junior at Norwell High School. He participated in the school’s football, basketball, soccer, and jazz band programs.

“The worst thing we can do is lose a young person. We spend all our time educating and building community and preparing people for their future so anytime we lose a student it is a devastating loss to our community,” said Norwell Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Keegan.

Dozens of students spent Sunday at the school surrounded by classmates and speaking with grief counselors, who will be there the rest of the week.

“For a lot of them this has been a big surprise. It’s a small school about 630 kids, it’s a tight community. So, just having a space in the cafeteria and in the gym, a lot of different breakout groups,” Keegan said.

Preliminary investigation shows the car appears to have been driving south on Forest Street when the driver crossed the double yellow line and hit a tree.

No further information on the crash is currently available.