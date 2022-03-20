LEOMINSTER (CBS) — One of the four Marines killed when their aircraft crashed in northern Norway during a NATO drill on Friday was a Massachusetts native. He has been identified as 27-year-old Captain Ross A. Reynolds, of Leominster.
The other deceased Marines were identified as: Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gunnery Sargent James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
Reynolds joined the Marine Corps in May of 2017.
His body will be reunited with his family through dignified transfer in the coming days, a Marine Corps spokesman said.
"The pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves," said Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the commanding general of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, in a letter to his Marines and their families.
The Marine Corps said Reynolds had multiple decorations including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.