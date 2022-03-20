BRACKET CHALLENGE:Follow Your Picks!
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Green Line, green line extension, Somerville News

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Monday marks a new chapter for the MBTA Green Line: it’s the long-awaited opening of two new stations: Union Square in Somerville and Lechmere in Cambridge.

The work is part of the massive Green Line Extension Project, which will add more than four and a half miles of track north of the city.

The Green Line will eventually add five more stations and extend all the way to College Avenue in Medford.

Those stations could open by this summer.

CBSBoston.com Staff