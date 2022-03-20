SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Monday marks a new chapter for the MBTA Green Line: it’s the long-awaited opening of two new stations: Union Square in Somerville and Lechmere in Cambridge.
The work is part of the massive Green Line Extension Project, which will add more than four and a half miles of track north of the city.
The Green Line will eventually add five more stations and extend all the way to College Avenue in Medford.
📣In just 1 week, the #GreenLineExtension Union Square Branch will officially open. At the start of service on Monday, March 21, riders will be able to access the new Union Square & Lechmere stations along with the renewed Science Park.
— MBTA (@MBTA) March 14, 2022
Those stations could open by this summer.