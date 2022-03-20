BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returned Saturday after a two-year hiatus.
The procession stepped off in South Boston Saturday afternoon for the first time since the pandemic began. Boisterous crowds lined the sidewalks, smiling, wearing green and cheering for the first responders who kicked off the celebration. Fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles streamed down the route, sirens blaring.
The crowds are so exciting to get the parade underway. Gov Baker and Mayor Wu got things going with thunderous applause #wbz pic.twitter.com/XCkgiIzge1
— Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 20, 2022
The chief marshal was Susan McDonough, a South Boston native and veteran who was supposed to be the chief marshal in 2020.
In 2020, St. Patrick’s Day parades across the country were among the first major events canceled as the virus hit the United States. Many returned this year, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.
Boston is home to one of the country’s largest Irish enclaves. Parade organizers decided during the omicron surge to march, but shorten the route, excluding Dorchester Heights.
St Patricks Day Parade underway after being cancelled for two years #wbz pic.twitter.com/ZaJ9DZdzaV
— Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 20, 2022
The parade is hosted by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council. David Falvey, council commander, told The Boston Globe that the focus for this year was to bring the parade back in some form, even if not the full route, after two very long years away.
Also returning Sunday morning was the Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, which was held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
