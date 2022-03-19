Revolution Fall to Charlotte FC 3-1The New England Revolution fell to Charlotte FC, 3-1, on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in the clubs’ first-ever meeting.

Bruins Acquire Defenseman Hampus Lindholm In Trade With DucksThe Bruins have added some depth to their blue line right before Monday's trade deadline.

Tatum, Brown Combine For 62, Celtics Beat Kings 126-97The Boston Celtics beat the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season, 126-97 on Friday night.

Hall Scores PPG In 3rd Period, Bruins Beat Jets 4-2Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal with 4:47 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Friday night.

Gunner Olszewski Leaving Patriots, Signing With SteelersThe Patriots have lost another player. This time, it's All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski.