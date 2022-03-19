NEEDHAM (CBS) – Natalia Ruban knows the Ukraine she just visited for the holidays will never be the same. She’ll process that pain later. Right now, the only thing that matters – is her boy.
"I think I was out of reality for ten days. I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep. Part of my heart is very far," she said.
Natalia lives in Needham with her young, hearing-impaired son. It’s been her mission to bring her 16-year-old to join them – delayed first by the pandemic, and now war.
“When I saw him last time, I saw changes in his eyes. I can tell you he went through an experience. This experience will change his entire life,” she said of her older son.
She's proud of how brave he's been – getting out and finding safety in Poland.
“I know I can’t turn back time. But I can do something now. I can help him,” she said.
Missing her own, Natalia cares for other children here. Families at her center have been generous – donating to an online fundraiser for Vlad’s housing, food, and medical expenses in Poland.
“I ask God and I ask the senator and I ask the embassy. I ask kind people to help me because I feel hopeless with this situation.”
She has no control over when his visa interview will happen, but she knows they will be together again.
“With both boys right here. The next day I will take a trip to Cape Cod. Our favorite place. I wait for my happy day,” Natalia said.