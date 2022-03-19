BRACKET CHALLENGE:Follow Your Picks!
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By Juli McDonald
Filed Under:Juli McDonald, Needham News, Ukraine

NEEDHAM (CBS) – Natalia Ruban knows the Ukraine she just visited for the holidays will never be the same. She’ll process that pain later. Right now, the only thing that matters – is her boy.

“I think I was out of reality for ten days. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. Part of my heart is very far,” she said.

READ MORE: 'It's Disgusting': Restaurant Owners Furious Over New Outdoor Dining Fees, Regulations

Natalia lives in Needham with her young, hearing-impaired son. It’s been her mission to bring her 16-year-old to join them – delayed first by the pandemic, and now war.

“When I saw him last time, I saw changes in his eyes. I can tell you he went through an experience. This experience will change his entire life,” she said of her older son.

Natalia Ruban and her sons (Family photo)

She’s proud of how brave he’s been – getting out and finding safety in Poland.

READ MORE: Pellet Gun Shootings In Concord May Be Related To TikTok Challenge

“I know I can’t turn back time. But I can do something now. I can help him,” she said.

Missing her own, Natalia cares for other children here. Families at her center have been generous – donating to an online fundraiser for Vlad’s housing, food, and medical expenses in Poland.

“I ask God and I ask the senator and I ask the embassy. I ask kind people to help me because I feel hopeless with this situation.”

She has no control over when his visa interview will happen, but she knows they will be together again.

MORE NEWS: Excavator Sinks Into Mud In Hingham Harbor

“With both boys right here. The next day I will take a trip to Cape Cod. Our favorite place. I wait for my happy day,” Natalia said.

Juli McDonald