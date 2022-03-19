MARBLEHEAD (CBS) — A car crash in Marblehead claimed the life of 18-year-old James Galante on Friday. Police said around 3 a.m. Galante’s car went off the causeway.
Responding officers found it halfway down the causeway on the harborside with extensive damage and one person inside.
The Marblehead native died hours later.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Police Chief Dennis King added, "On a personal note, I have a daughter who is a senior in high school. My wife and I are heartbroken for the Galante Family as we reflect and head into the end of her high school years, just as they should be doing. I can only offer my family's heartfelt condolences, and assurances that we will conduct a complete and thorough investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-631-1212 and ask for Sgt. Brady or Detective Gay.