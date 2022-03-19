BRACKET CHALLENGE:Follow Your Picks!
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, David Ortiz

BOSTON (CBS) — New information has emerged on the 2019 shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

According to the Boston Globe’s Bob Hohler, a private investigation by former Boston Police Chief Ed Davis has concluded Ortiz was targeted by powerful drug lord César “The Abuser” Peralta, who felt disrespected by the recent Hall-of-Fame inductee.

READ MORE: 'Busiest Day Of The Year': Boston Gearing Up For St. Patrick's Day Parade

The three-time World Series champion was shot in the back in June of 2019 at a bar in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He was sitting at a table with a friend at the time.

Ortiz hired Davis to get to the bottom of the shooting after Dominican authorities offered several motives before finally blaming the incident on mistaken identity.

READ MORE: Ukrainian Church In Jamaica Plain Packs Medical Supplies To Send To War Zone

The Davis investigation says Peralta put a bounty on the Ortiz’s head, and the shooting suspect was part of a ragtag squad that responded.

11 people are now in custody for the crime, and so is Peralta, but not for the shooting.

Ortiz spent months recovering, including a long stay at Massachusetts General Hospital. He ended up making a full recovery.

MORE NEWS: Man Dies After Being Stabbed On Union Street Near Faneuil Hall

Ortiz returned to Fenway Park in September of 2019. Earlier this year, the 46-year-old became the fourth Dominican player voted into the Hall of Fame.

CBSBoston.com Staff