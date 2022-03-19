CONCORD (CBS) — A day after two people in Concord said they were hit by pellets, local police now say a third person was struck.

The Concord Police Department believes it may be part of a social media challenge.

A woman told officers Saturday that three male teens, all described as white, drove towards her in a dark-colored SUV when she was putting her baby in her car.

As the car drove past her, she was hit with what is believed to be a pellet. The baby was not hit, but she told police the pellet caused her “pain and redness.” She said this happened around 3:00 p.m. Friday.

Concord Police say it may be related to a TikTok trend called the “Orbeez Challenge” where small circular water pellets are shot from air-powered guns. Several arrests have been made across the country in relation to this trend, police said.

Chief Joseph O’Connor is asking anyone with information about the pellet incidents to come forward.

“We believe that others may know the males involved and we ask witnesses or anyone with information to come forward,” O’Connor said. “We also encourage those involved to accept responsibility for their actions and contact our department.”