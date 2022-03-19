BRACKET CHALLENGE:Follow Your Picks!
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have added some depth to their blue line right before Monday’s trading deadline.

The B’s announced Saturday that they have acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks for Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore, a first-round pick in 2022, and second-round picks in 2023 and 2024. The B’s also received defenseman Kodie Curran in the trade.

Lindholm was drafted by the Ducks in the first round in 2012. A two-time NHL All-Star, Lindholm played 582 games with Anaheim.

In 61 games with Anaheim this year, he’s notched five goals and 17 assists. Lindholm is in the final year of a six-year, $31.5 million contract. He is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Vaakanainen only played in 15 games for the Bruins, while Moore appeared in just seven.

The Bruins currently sit in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

 

