Tatum, Brown Combine For 62, Celtics Beat Kings 126-97The Boston Celtics beat the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season, 126-97 on Friday night.

Hall Scores PPG In 3rd Period, Bruins Beat Jets 4-2Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal with 4:47 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Friday night.

Gunner Olszewski Leaving Patriots, Signing With SteelersThe Patriots have lost another player. This time, it's All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski.

Stunner: Deshaun Watson Chooses Cleveland Browns, Trade With Texans Expected SoonOn Thursday, the Cleveland Browns were told that they were out of the running for Deshaun Watson. A day later, they landed the QB.

Report: Patriots Re-Sign Ja'Whaun Bentley To Two-Year DealThe Patriots have been fairly quiet in free agency thus far, instead focusing more on re-signing their own free agents. That trend appears to be continuing at a rather important position.