DRACUT (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dracut shooting that left another young man injured last month. Brian Mcanespie, of Dracut, is facing three charges including armed assault with intent to murder.
On February 20, police responded to a shooting on Lakeview Avenue around 2:30 p.m.. A 22-year-old Dracut man was found injured and taken to the hospital.
A black Lexus sedan with damage on the front passenger side was seen nearby at the time of the shooting. Through the investigation, police determined the suspect was Mcanespie and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Police don't believe the shooting was random.
Mcanespie was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court and ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. He is due back in court on April 20.