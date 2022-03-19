AUBURN (CBS) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Auburn Saturday.
The fire took place just before 3 p.m. at a six-family residence on Annaberry Lane.
Firefighters say it was contained to just one apartment, but two people were hurt. Their status is not known at this time.
As of early Saturday evening, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts is working to find housing for the families that have been displaced by the fire.