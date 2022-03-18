BOSTON (CBS) — Shortstop Trevor Story will be choosing a new team soon, and the Red Sox may be that team. Boston is among the four finalists when it comes to landing the free agent, according to Jon Heyman.

The San Francisco Giants and two other teams are near the finish line with the Red Sox, though Heyman did not name the other teams. It’s interesting that Boston is in Story’s final four, considering Heyman recently reported that the Red Sox were interested in moving Story to second base so they could employ both him and Xander Bogaerts.

Heyman is pontificating that Story may be open to the move across the diamond.

Superstar SS Trevor Story choosing one of 4 teams soon. Giants, Red Sox and 2 others remain in mix. Prioritizing winning. Apparently considering a short-term positional move, if necessary. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 18, 2022

Story is a two-time All Star and has won a pair of Silver Slugger awards during his six-year career, all of which have been with the Colorado Rockies. He hit .251 with 24 homers while driving in 75 RBIs in 2021. That was his lowest average since he became a full-time player in 2017, with the 29-year-old righty a career .272 hitter.

His best seasons came in 2018 and 2019, when he earned his two All-Star nods. Story slashed .291/.348/.567 with a career-best 37 home runs and 108 RBIs in 2018, and followed that up by hitting .294 with 35 homers and 85 RBIs in 2019.

The Red Sox have been quiet on the free agent front since the MLB lockout ended, but Story would be the big splash fans have been clamoring for, even if it is just a short-term pact.