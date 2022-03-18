BOSTON (CBS) — Travis Shaw is returning to the Red Sox. He is back as a Spring Training non-roster invitee, the team announced Friday.
The 31-year-old could fill some holes on the roster should he make the team. The Red Sox don’t have a backup first baseman behind Bobby Dalbec, and Shaw would give them another lefty bat that they can insert into the lineup.READ MORE: Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Violated Bail To Attend Nets-Celtics Game In Boston
Shaw just hasn’t had much luck at the plate over the last three seasons. He did mash a walk-off grand slam for the Red Sox in an 8-4 extra innings win over the Rangers last August, but that was his biggest swing of the year. Shaw played 84 games between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Red Sox in 2021, and hit just .200 between the two teams.READ MORE: Josh McDaniels Is Going For It In His First Season With Raiders
He slashed .238/.319/.524 in his 28 games with Boston in 2021, clubbing three homers and three doubles while driving in 11 runs. Shaw was just 1-for-5 in his five postseason games with the Red Sox.
Shaw was initially drafted by Boston in the ninth round of the 2011 draft, and earned the nickname “The Mayor of Ding Dong City” when he hit 29 homers with the Red Sox between the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He was traded to the Brewers after the 2016 season, hitting 31 homers for the Brewers in 2017 and following it up with 32 dingers in 2018.MORE NEWS: Jakob Johnson Sends Message Of Thanks To Patriots: 'Greatest Honor Of My Life To Take The Field With You'
The Red Sox have also invited catcher Deivy Grullón to Spring Training on Friday. The 26-year-old played in the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox organizations in 2021, hitting 10 home runs with 25 RBIs over 43 games at the Triple-A level.