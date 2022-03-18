Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Violated Bail To Attend Nets-Celtics Game In BostonGlen "Big Baby" Davis was caught on camera two weekends ago sitting in somebody else's seats during a game between the Nets and Celtics at TD Garden. It was a comical moment that went a bit viral, but it wasn't Davis' biggest offense of the afternoon.

Travis Shaw Is Back With The Red SoxTravis Shaw is returning to the Red Sox. He is back as a non-roster invitee to Spring Training,

Josh McDaniels Is Going For It In His First Season With RaidersAfter years of not having a true No. 1 receiver at his disposal in New England, Josh McDaniels went out and got one of the best in the business for his Raiders.

Jakob Johnson Sends Message Of Thanks To Patriots: 'Greatest Honor Of My Life To Take The Field With You'Jakob Johnson left the Patriots this week to sign with the Raiders in free agency. But before heading to Las Vegas, the fullback made sure to send his thanks in a farewell message to the team that gave him his first shot in the NFL.

Report: Patriots Have No Interest In Signing Tackle La'El CollinsThe Patriots have some holes to fill on the offensive line. With Dallas set to part ways with tackle La'El Collins, logic suggested that the Patriots may have some interest. Turns out ... they don't.