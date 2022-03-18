BOSTON (CBS) — On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns were told that they were out of the running for Deshaun Watson. A day later, they landed the QB.

The news was broken by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Friday afternoon, with Watson making his choice to agree to a trade to the Browns.

Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Yes, the Browns!! Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans, but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Source says the #Texans will be acquiring three first round picks and two additional picks – on day two or three – from the #Browns for Deshaun Watson. Five total picks, including three first rounders. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 18, 2022

Watson — who didn’t play at all last season amid 22 accusations of sexual assault — was in control of his destination, as he has a no-trade clause in his contract. He set up meetings with the Browns, Panthers, Saints and Falcons, with Atlanta emerging as one of the favorites throughout the week.

Yet something changed between Thursday and Friday that convinced Watson to go with Cleveland.

Also this week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made a social media post dedicated to Browns fans, indicating he had given his all to the organization. He later requested a trade, which the Browns denied. Now with Watson coming on board, a Mayfield trade will be the next domino to fall in the offseason.