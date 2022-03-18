BRACKET CHALLENGE:Follow Your Picks!
BOSTON (CBS) — On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns were told that they were out of the running for Deshaun Watson. A day later, they landed the QB.

The news was broken by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Friday afternoon, with Watson making his choice to agree to a trade to the Browns.

Watson — who didn’t play at all last season amid 22 accusations of sexual assault — was in control of his destination, as he has a no-trade clause in his contract. He set up meetings with the Browns, Panthers, Saints and Falcons, with Atlanta emerging as one of the favorites throughout the week.

Yet something changed between Thursday and Friday that convinced Watson to go with Cleveland.

Also this week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made a social media post dedicated to Browns fans, indicating he had given his all to the organization. He later requested a trade, which the Browns denied. Now with Watson coming on board, a Mayfield trade will be the next domino to fall in the offseason.

