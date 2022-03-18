BOSTON (CBS) — Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have been busy in their first few months with the Las Vegas Raiders. After signing a pair of now-former Patriots at the start of free agency, the duo reportedly has their eyes on another former New Englander.

The Raiders are looking at making Stephon Gilmore their latest free agent pillage, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal. Vegas is “making a run” at the 2019 Defensive Player of the year as McDaniels and Ziegler look to boost the Raiders defense in an offensively gifted AFC West.

Gilmore was traded by the Patriots in the middle of last season as the two sides engaged in a contract battle, with New England sending him to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick. The soon-to-be 32-year-old came down with a pair of interceptions in his eight games for the Panthers, and was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season and fifth time in his career.

The Raiders signed Patriots free agents Brandon Bolden and Jakob Johnson on Wednesday when NFL free agency kicked off, and they also added defensive end Chandler Jones, who started his NFL career in New England. Now it appears McDaniels and Ziegler are setting their sights on another reunion with a former Patriot.