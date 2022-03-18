BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been exactly two years since the pandemic changed everything. We’ve learned a lot, and we’ve lost a lot, too. It makes celebrations like Saint Patrick’s Day in Boston feel so much sweeter.

All across the city Thursday night, the music was loud… and the green beers were flowing. Saint Patrick’s Day is back – just as it’s supposed to be. It was all smiles in a long, green line outside House of Blues; Fans of all ages Shipping Up to Boston.

“Going to Dropkick Murphy’s to see a St. Patrick’s Day show. I told my teacher. She said nice!” said an adorable six-year-old, Aiden. His birthday request was to head to the show with dad. It’s these treasured traditions and shared new memories that have been so sorely missed the last two years.

“It’s awesome as things start opening up and soon baseball starts. Get back into all the traditions again,” dad Seth added.

Hats off to all the things we did right – to get us here.

“We’ve come a long way. It’s so nice to be back pretty much normal. We can stand here without masks and enjoy a concert again. It’s just nice.”

From that first two-week lockdown… and after all the highs and lows since… Thursday night, Boston crowds are feeling lucky.

“It was like go hide right? And wait ‘til we call and you can come back out. That’s pretty much what America was like for two years. Now we’re all ready to go out and spread our wings and enjoy life. This is life! Let’s go out and enjoy it.”

And South Boston’s beloved parade returns this weekend for the first time since 2019.