SAUGUS (CBS) — A Saugus man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly driving the wrong way on Route 1 while under the influence of drugs.
32-year-old Jonathan Sevoich was taken into custody after police say he crashed into several cars at a Ford dealership off Route 1.
Officers allege that there was a powdery substance suspected to be heroin inside the car.
The charges against Sevoich include operating under the influence of drugs, drug possession, failure to stop for police, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Saugus Police say they noticed Sevoich traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 1. His car later entered the parking lot of York Ford, where he ended up hitting several parked cars.
Officers found Sevoich in the driver’s seat with the airbags deployed in his car. After asking him to come out, they say he refused, prompting police to remove him themselves. He then allegedly tried to run away but was taken into custody.
Sevoich had already been wanted on several outstanding warrants.
He is expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Friday.