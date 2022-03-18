BOSTON (CBS) — The first week of free agency has been a quiet one for the Boston Red Sox, but they’re reportedly in pursuit of a high-end player.
According to Jon Heyman, the Red Sox are among a number of teams interested in signing Nick Castellanos.
Phillies are among teams trying for Nick Castellanos. Red Sox, Padres, others also have interest. @jonmorosi mentioned Philly link
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 18, 2022
The 30-year-old Castellanos batted .309 last season with 34 home runs, 38 doubles, 100 RBIs and a .939 OPS in 138 games for the Reds, making his first career All-Star appearance and winning his first Silver Slugger Award in the process. In his career with the Reds, Cubs and Tigers, he owns a .278 batting average and .814 OPS.
Formerly a third baseman, Castellanos has played exclusively as an outfielder since 2018 — primarily in right field.
Of course, the Red Sox aren’t the only team interested in acquiring his services, and they’ve been “interested” in a number of players thus far without signing them. But for Red Sox fans clamoring for a big addition, Castellanos would certainly fit the bill.