BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been fairly quiet in free agency thus far, instead focusing more on re-signing their own free agents. That trend appears to be continuing at a rather important position.
According to Mike Reiss and Field Yates, the Patriots are close to a deal that will keep linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in New England.
The Patriots are closing in on an agreement to bring back LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, sources tell me and @FieldYates.
Bentley led the team with 108 tackles last season.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 18, 2022
The 25-year-old Bentley was a fifth-round pick of the Patriots in 2018. He started 16 games last season, recording a team-high 109 tackles (68 solo) with a sack, two pass defenses, three forced fumbles, five tackles for a loss and five QB hits. That came a year after he recorded 91 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 games in 2020.
When Bentley does re-sign with the Patriots, he’ll join Devin McCourty, Brian Hoyer, James White, Matthew Slater, Nick Folk and James Ferentz as free agents who won’t be departing Foxboro this offseason.
Fellow linebacker Dont’a Hightower remains a free agent.