Report: Patriots Close To Re-Signing Ja'Whaun BentleyThe Patriots have been fairly quiet in free agency thus far, instead focusing more on re-signing their own free agents. That trend appears to be continuing at a rather important position.

Report: Red Sox Pursuing Nick Castellanos In Free AgencyThe first week of free agency has been a quiet one for the Boston Red Sox, but they're reportedly in pursuit of a high-end player.

Tom Brady Reunites With Logan Ryan, Who Unofficially Ended QB's Career With PatriotsLogan Ryan's unemployment didn't last very long, as the veteran cornerback agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers less than a day after getting released by the Giants.

Josh McDaniels Reportedly Interested In Bringing Stephon Gilmore To RaidersAfter signing a pair of now-former Patriots at the start of free agency, the Raiders reportedly have their eyes on another former New Englander.

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Violated Bail To Attend Nets-Celtics Game In BostonGlen "Big Baby" Davis was caught on camera two weekends ago sitting in somebody else's seats during a game between the Nets and Celtics at TD Garden. It was a comical moment that went a bit viral, but it wasn't Davis' biggest offense of the afternoon.