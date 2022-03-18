BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been fairly quiet in free agency thus far, instead focusing more on re-signing their own free agents. That trend continued Friday at a rather important position.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots and Ja’Whaun Bentley have agreed to a two-year deal that will keep the linebacker in New England through the 2023 season. The pact is reportedly worth a maximum of $9 million, according to Rapoport.
The 25-year-old Bentley was a fifth-round pick of the Patriots in 2018. He started 16 games last season, recording a team-high 109 tackles (68 solo) with a sack, two pass defenses, three forced fumbles, five tackles for a loss and five QB hits. That came a year after he recorded 91 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 games in 2020.
Bentley joins Devin McCourty, Brian Hoyer, James White, Matthew Slater, Nick Folk and James Ferentz as free agents who won’t be departing Foxboro this offseason.
Fellow linebacker Dont’a Hightower remains a free agent.