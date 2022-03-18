Gunner Olszewski Leaving Patriots, Signing With SteelersThe Patriots have lost another player. This time, it's All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski.

Stunner: Deshaun Watson Chooses Cleveland Browns, Trade With Texans Expected SoonOn Thursday, the Cleveland Browns were told that they were out of the running for Deshaun Watson. A day later, they landed the QB.

Report: Patriots Re-Sign Ja'Whaun Bentley To Two-Year DealThe Patriots have been fairly quiet in free agency thus far, instead focusing more on re-signing their own free agents. That trend appears to be continuing at a rather important position.

Report: Free Agent Trevor Story Has Red Sox In His Final FourShortstop Trevor Story will be choosing a new team soon, and the Red Sox may be that team.

Report: Red Sox Pursuing Nick Castellanos In Free AgencyThe first week of free agency has been a quiet one for the Boston Red Sox, but they're reportedly in pursuit of a high-end player.