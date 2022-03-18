BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have lost another player. This time, it’s All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski.
Olszewski is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Olszewski will make a little over $2 million per season on the two-year deal.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022
Olszewski, 25, joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, a converted defensive back out of Bemidji State. He earned a roster spot as a rookie, returning 20 punts in his eight games. In his second year, Julian Edelman’s injury opened up opportunities on special teams, and Olszewski made the most of his chance. He returned 20 punts for a league-leading 346 yards, returning one for a touchdown and averaging a league-best 17.3 yards per return. He earned a spot on the All-Pro First Team as a punt returner. The average dipped to 11.9 on his 26 punt returns last season.
Olszewski has also gotten some playing time as a receiver, catching nine passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while also rushing six times for 32 yards and a touchdown.