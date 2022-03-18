BOSTON (CBS) — Glen “Big Baby” Davis was caught on camera two weekends ago sitting in somebody else’s seats during a game between the Nets and Celtics at TD Garden. It was a comical moment that went a bit viral, but it wasn’t Davis’ biggest offense of the afternoon.

As it turns out, being in Boston without the court’s permission was a violation of Davis’ bail terms — conditions which stem from Davis being charged with defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan.

Rachel Scharf of Law360 reported that news last week, but it might have gone unnoticed if not for Davis having to cancel a radio appearance in Boston on Friday.

The Toucher & Rich show on 98.5 The Sports Hub planned to welcome Davis as an in-studio guest on Friday, allowing Davis to promote his run of stand-up comedy shows. The show and the show’s social media accounts heavily promoted the appearance:

This guy in studio tomorrow at 8AM. pic.twitter.com/LUrJ1esd71 — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) March 17, 2022

But on Thursday night, a warning went out that Davis may not be able to appear on the show.

I’ve just been told we may have to wait until Monday for a reason I’ve never heard a guest use before… https://t.co/hQyXqdnAVN — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) March 17, 2022

The account then explained that Davis had to cancel the radio appearance in order to make a court appearance.

We were told the reason Big Baby couldn't come in studio this morning is because he was in court.

If the below is true, the reason is because he violated his bail to sit on the court at the Celtics / Nets game. 😬 https://t.co/wXllcPadVs — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) March 18, 2022

Davis was back in Boston a week after the Nets game, as he attended Sunday’s Celtics game vs. Dallas and the jersey retirement ceremony for Kevin Garnett that followed the game. He has multiple comedy shows scheduled throughout Massachusetts in the coming weeks.