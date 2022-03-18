BOSTON (CBS) – Like just about everyone else these days, David Ellis has been anxiously watching the prices at the pump.

“They’re through the roof,” he told WBZ-TV while filling his tank at station on Route 1 in Saugus.

This time last year gas was about $2.79 a gallon. Now the average price of regular gas is about $4.29.

“We have three cars that I fill up at least once a week on each one, so it adds up,” he said.

David is now earning money for every gallon he buys at select gas stations with an app called Getupside.

“It will show you nearby [participating] gas stations,” he said showing us the app on his phone. “This one is 34 cents and there’s another Speedway down the street for 33.”

You can direct your cash to your bank account or buy gift cards. For David, it has added up quickly in the six months since he started using it.

“I’ve got just under $310 so far since I’ve downloaded it,” he said.

There are a handful of other programs that also offer benefits.

GasBuddy gives you rewards at the pump for every-day purchases from national retailers like Home Depot, Old Navy and Dicks.

Checkout 51 has weekly cash back offers.

Stop and Shop customers can get discounts on gas for buying groceries.

The way you drive also makes a big difference. AAA suggests driving smoothly as rapid accelerations and sudden stops can eat up gas. You also want to be aware of any excess weight in your car. If you don’t really need that cargo box on the top of the car, it’s a good idea to take it off until you need it. Keeping tires properly inflated can also maximize your gas mileage.

David likes the Getupside app because it also offers cash back for eating at dozens of local restaurants. And he’s got plans for his savings.

“I have not cashed out yet. I am going to wait until I have like $1,000 and then maybe go on vacation.”