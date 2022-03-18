BOSTON (CBS) – A sure sign of St. Patrick’s Day. The Dropkick Murphys performing at the House of Blues Thursday night in the first of three sold out concerts.

“We’ve been doing this for over 20 years and we’re on tour and we always end in Boston, so you get this feeling of coming home, seeing your friends and family, it’s just become a ritual for us, and we look forward to it,” said Dropkick Murphys singer Ken Casey.

The band has kept busy the last two years, releasing a new album titled “Turn Up That Dial” and live streaming shows. But having a live audience is something that’s not lost on singer Ken Casey.

“After a couple years of not being able to play, the energy is back. People are back. They’re excited to be out, and you can feel it. You can feel that enthusiasm for music again,” said Casey.

Also on the packed schedule, a sold-out charity event for the Greg Hill Foundation. And yes, the band is used to playing their most popular song over and over.

“People say do you ever get sick of playing ‘Shipping up to Boston?’ I said the key with ‘Shipping up to Boston’, it’s 2 minutes long. There’s two verses and two choruses,” said Casey.

On Sunday, the Dropkick Murphys close out their weekend shows on the stage at Roadrunner, which is a new concert venue that opened in Brighton earlier this week.

“It’s a 3,500 capacity music venue, general admission on two levels. Big main floor, with an upper mezzanine that’s all tiered so it gives you those clear sight lines,” said The Bowery Presents Vice President Josh Bhatti.

“They said it’s the largest general admission venue in New England so it’s awesome that you can go into such a big venue but still feel like you’re in a small club.”

Big venues and crowds, a welcome sight.

“Way better to play to human beings than a camera. No offense, camera,” said Casey.