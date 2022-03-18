CONCORD (CBS) – Two people in Concord were struck by pellets on Friday, and police believe it may be part of a social media challenge.
At about 4 p.m., a woman said she was struck in the face as she was driving north on Sudbury Road near Oxbow Lane. She believed it was from an air-powered pellet gun.
At about 6:45 p.m., a water gel pellet was recovered by police after a teen was struck at the intersection of Sudbury Rd. and Thoreau Street. A black Range Rover may have been involved in the incident.
Concord Police say it may be related to a TikTok trend called the "Orbeez Challenge" where small circular water pellets are shot from air-powered guns. Several arrests have been made across the country in relation to this trend, police said.
“These incidents could cause serious injury and we’ve seen cases in other parts of the country where innocent people have been hurt,” Chief Joseph O’Connor said. “Anyone caught engaging in this reckless behavior could be charged with assault and battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.”