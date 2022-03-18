BRACKET CHALLENGE:Follow Your Picks!
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Route 9, Wellesley News, Wellesley Police

WELLESLEY (CBS) — A car ended up on its roof, injuring at least one person in Wellesley on Friday. It happened around 2 p.m. on the westbound side of Route 9 near Westgate Road.

Police said a medflight responded to the crash. The helicopter landed at the Bates School nearby but should not impact dismissal.

READ MORE: Boston Police Officer Joe Martinez Arrested On Child Pornography Charges, Held On $10,000 Bail

Major traffic delays are expected in the area. Only one lane of traffic was getting by on the westbound side around 2:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Saugus Man Accused Of Driving Wrong Way On Route 1, Crashing Into Cars At Ford Dealership

Police responded to this crash on Route 9 (WBZ-TV)

MORE NEWS: North End Restaurant Owners Face Additional $7,500 Outdoor Dining Fee

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

CBSBoston.com Staff