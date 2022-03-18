WELLESLEY (CBS) — A car ended up on its roof, injuring at least one person in Wellesley on Friday. It happened around 2 p.m. on the westbound side of Route 9 near Westgate Road.
Police said a medflight responded to the crash. The helicopter landed at the Bates School nearby but should not impact dismissal.
Major traffic delays are expected in the area. Only one lane of traffic was getting by on the westbound side around 2:45 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.