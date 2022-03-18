DEDHAM (CBS) – Boston Police Officer Joe Martinez was ordered held on $10,000 bail Friday, a day after he was arrested on child pornography charges.

Martinez pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment in Dedham District Court, including possession of child pornography, posing a child under 18 for nude photos, and secret sex surveillance of a nude person under 18.

He was arrested at a home in Norwood Thursday and held overnight on bail.

His attorney asked for Martinez to be released on personal recognizance arguing that he’s not a flight risk, saying the officer has been in Boston his whole life except when serving in the military. The judge set bail at $10,000 because prosecutors said Martinez is “living out of his vehicle and has nowhere to go.”

Martinez has been a Boston Police officer since 2008. He has been placed on administrative leave.

“The alleged behavior committed by this Boston Police Officer is disturbing,” BPD Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement. “The Boston Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards.”

“All I would like to say is that Officer Martinez is very well liked and very well-regarded by his co-workers. He does his job very professionally. These are obviously very serious allegations,” Martinez’s attorney, Kenneth Anderson, told reporters outside court Friday. “No criminal record, no discipline with the police department. He’s been an outstanding officer.”

Anderson said his client is married and also served more than five years in the U.S. Army.

“He did two deployments, one in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. I think there’s some things inside of him probably from that service that he’s still dealing with,” Anderson said.

The defense attorney said Martinez won’t be posting the bail Friday.