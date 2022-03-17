WALTHAM (CBS) — Outdoor dining will be back on Waltham’s Moody Street this year.
The city’s Traffic Commission voted Thursday to close parts of the popular stretch to traffic from May 1 through October 31, which was the same timeframe used last year, so restaurants can expand patio seating into the roadway.
Moody Street will be closed from Pine/Crescent Street south to Cushing Street, opened from Cushing Street south to Chestnut Street, and closed from Chestnut Street south to High/Maple streets.
Moody Street was one of the first places to shut down in 2020 in order to allow restaurants to set up outdoor dining tables right on the street.
Outdoor dining is coming back to Boston on April 1 – except for the North End.