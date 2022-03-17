FOXBORO (CBS) — After losing running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson on the first day of NFL free agency, the Patriots have reportedly signed Ty Montgomery to help bolster their backfield.
The running back/wide receiver/special teamer is receiving a two-year pact from New England worth up to $4 million, Josina Anderson reported Thurdsay.
The Patriots will become the fifth team that Montgomery has played for over the last five years. A third-round pick by the Packers in 2015, Montgomery spent two-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He played the 2019 season with the New York Jets before spending the last two seasons in New Orleans with the Saints.
Montgomery had his best season in 2016 when he rushed for 457 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 44 passes for 328 yards for the Packers. He saw action in 14 games in 2021, picking up 44 yards on his 15 carries and 96 yards on 16 receptions. He has mostly been a special teams player over the last three seasons, playing nearly 50 percent of New Orleans' special teams snaps in 2021.
The 29-year-old will likely serve a depth role in the New England offense, behind running backs Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and James White. He is the second outside free agent that New England has signed this offseason, after the team signed cornerback Terrance Mitchell on Wednesday.