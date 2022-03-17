BOSTON (CBS) – A diving accident off Florida has claimed the life of a local doctor and hospital leader. Dr. Robert McIntyre was the Chief of Medicine at South Shore Hospital.
McIntyre, 58, was diving with a group near Palm Beach Inlet Thursday morning but never resurfaced. There is no word yet what went wrong during the dive.READ MORE: 'Everybody's In Great Moods': Boston Restaurants, Residents Experience Festive St. Patrick's Day
“Along with being an extraordinarily talented and gifted physician who cared deeply about his patients and colleagues, Bob was known for his compassion, intelligence and sense of humor,” South Shore Hospital said in a statement.READ MORE: Lawrence Gas Station Keeping Prices Low To 'Help Community During Crisis'
“He was a mentor to members of our hospitalist staff, friend, and educator to many healthcare professionals. He helped create a superb and highly respected hospitalist service.”MORE NEWS: What's In The COVID-19 Forecast? New Variants Moving Into Massachusetts
McIntyre was a captain in the Massachusetts Army National Guard serving in its Medical Corps. He joined South Shore Hospital in 2012.