MEXICO CITY (CBS/New England Revolution) — The New England Revolution were eliminated from the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday night, falling to Pumas UNAM in the second leg, 3-0, with the hosts advancing after a penalty shootout, 4-3.
New England took a 3-0 advantage into Wednesday night's match, but struggled to keep Pumas off the board in Mexico City. Earl Edwards Jr. made five of his eight saves in the opening half hour to keep the match scoreless, but Juan Dinenno opened the scoring for Pumas in the 33rd minute.
Dinenno doubled the lead in the 49th minute, before Sebastián Saucedo extended the lead 10 minutes later to tie the series at 3-3.
With the series level after 180 minutes, the match went to a penalty shootout to decide the winner. Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones, and Jozy Altidore all converted their attempts, and Edwards Jr. made one save to deny Efrain Velarde's effort.
However, Dinenno converted the final penalty attempt to send Pumas to the SCCL semifinals.
The Revolution are now 8-2-1 all-time against Liga MX opponents.
The New England Revolution resume the 2022 Major League Soccer season on Saturday, March 19 against expansion side Charlotte FC in the clubs’ first-ever meeting. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and can be seen on TV38.