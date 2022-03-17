BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have some holes to fill on the offensive line. With Dallas set to part ways with tackle La’El Collins, logic suggested that the Patriots may have some interest. Turns out … they don’t.

That’s according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, who reported Thursday that the Patriots don’t intend to sign Collins when he becomes available.

According to Callahan, the chances of the Patriots signing Collins is “zero. None.”

Callahan specified that the Patriots’ lack of interest in financially driven.

And yes, it's a money problem. https://t.co/Paq4QX0PK8 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 17, 2022

Collins, 28, will reportedly be released by the Cowboys on Thursday, as Dallas maneuvers its salary cap situation.

The Cowboys will release La'el Collins today, per source. Expected to be a post-June 1 cut, saves $10 million. No trade but Collins will have a good market once he's free to sign. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 17, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound tackle joined the Cowboys in 2015, starting 11 games in his rookie season. He was healthy for just three games in his second year, but he’s started 57 games over the past five seasons.

Thus far, the Patriots have lost starting left guard Ted Karras to free agency and have traded starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers. Additionally, starting right tackle Trent Brown is a free agent, reportedly visiting Seattle on Thursday. Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Clearly, some additions need to be made on the O-line in front of Mac Jones. Apparently, though, it won’t involve Collins.