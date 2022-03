The Patriots Are Kind Of Boring Right NowWe can't say that we didn't expect the opening of legal tampering to go quietly in New England. We also felt similarly about the official start of free agency. But that didn't make it all any less ... boring.

Steve Kerr Was Not Pleased With Marcus Smart's 'Dangerous Play' That Injured Steph CurryThere was a little bit of controversy during the Celtics' blowout win over the Warriors on Wednesday night, and it should surprise nobody that Marcus Smart was in the middle of it all.

Revolution Eliminated From Concacaf Champions League With Disappointing Second Leg Loss To PumasThe New England Revolution were eliminated from the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday night, falling to Pumas UNAM in the second leg, 3-0, with the hosts advancing after a penalty shootout, 4-3.

Stephen Curry Injures Left Foot In Warriors Blowout Loss To CelticsStephen Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half and the Boston Celtics beat the Warriors 110-88.

Kaprizov Scores Twice As Wild Beat Bruins 4-2The Minnesota Wild held on for a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.