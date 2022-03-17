Jakob Johnson Sends Message Of Thanks To Patriots: 'Greatest Honor Of My Life To Take The Field With You'Jakob Johnson left the Patriots this week to sign with the Raiders in free agency. But before heading to Las Vegas, the fullback made sure to send his thanks in a farewell message to the team that gave him his first shot in the NFL.

Report: Patriots Have No Interest In Signing Tackle La'El CollinsThe Patriots have some holes to fill on the offensive line. With Dallas set to part ways with tackle La'El Collins, logic suggested that the Patriots may have some interest. Turns out ... they don't.

Patriots Reportedly Signing RB/WR Ty Montgomery To 2-Year DealAfter losing running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson on the first day of NFL free agency, the Patriots have reportedly signed Ty Montgomery to help bolster their backfield.

Steph Curry Out Indefinitely With Sprained Left Foot From Collision With Marcus SmartSteph Curry's collision with Marcus Smart is going to keep the Golden State sharpshooter out of the lineup for a bit.

The Celtics Continue To Be A Defensive ForceThe Celtics started their West Coast swing with another defensive triumph, this time holding the always dangerous Golden State Warriors to just 88 points.