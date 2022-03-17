BOSTON (CBS) — Everyone has an opinion about where to find the best pastry in Boston’s North End. So it should come as no surprise that one of the neighborhood’s most famous bakeries is among the most talked-about eateries in all of America.
Yelp came out this week with a list of “The Top 50 Most Reviewed Places To Eat” on their platform. Mike’s Pastry in Boston is 22nd on the list with 7,745 reviews.
Mike’s is rated four out of five stars by Yelp reviewers.
“You can’t go to Boston and not stop here,” one tourist from California wrote in her review last month. “Every Bostonian I’ve spoken with have told me that I need to come here and get a cannoli.”
“I had to go for the gram,” a reviewer from Georgia said, referring to their often-photographed cannolis and takeout boxes.
Mike’s was founded on Hanover Street in 1946 and calls itself the “Home Of The Cannoli.”
Yelp says it came up with the list by identifying the top reviewed places in the restaurant and food category as of February 2022, then sorting results by total volume. Any businesses with over nine locations were not eligible.
Bottega Louie, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, is listed as the most-reviewed place to eat, with more than 17,000 reviews. Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City is fourth with over 13,000 reviews.
