LAWRENCE (CBS) – Cars are now lining up at Global Gas in Lawrence where the price is definitely right at $3.69 a gallon for regular.

Joe Santomassino from New Hampshire made sure business calls took him by the station. “I’m back and forth every day. I top off every day and this is the place to come,” he tells WBZ-TV.

These days at the pump the numbers keep going up and up. But at Global Gas they’re down which is a sixty cent difference from the statewide average of $4.30 according to AAA.

“It’s awful $50. I can usually get it filled for about $28.00, it’s really up there,” said Marie Petroni.

The owners say they did have to go as high as $4.29 a gallon for regular, but when gas prices recently dropped a little, two days ago they dropped too. “We try not to take advantage of people. We want to help the community during this crisis,” said owner Osama Noureddine.

He says the lower profit is made up for in the high volume of vehicles that just keep coming, now requiring a couple of deliveries a day.

At the Mobil station across the street the pumps are pretty empty with gas at $4.29. But some don’t believe the gas line is worth it. “People should do the math, a few cents back and forth. Time is worth more than a couple of bucks,” said Bob Poirier.

The owners say they’re keeping prices lower because other stations have decided to keep the profits. “People can save some money and spend it on daily needs,” said Noureddine.

In a volatile market he hopes to keep the prices as low as possible.