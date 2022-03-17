BOSTON (CBS) — Jakob Johnson left the Patriots this week to sign with the Raiders in free agency. But before heading to Las Vegas, the fullback made sure to send his thanks in a farewell message to the team that gave him his first shot in the NFL.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the entire Patriot organization, the city of Boston, the surrounding New England area, and all the Patriots fans across the globe,” Johnson wrote in a post shared to his social media. “You took me in 3 years ago and treated Brittany and I like family from day one. For that I am eternally grateful.”

Thank You, New England!

[Dankeschön] and [Auf Wiedersehen]!

💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/64zj4aVtDI — Jakob Johnson (@JakobJohnson44) March 17, 2022

Johnson, who made it to the NFL through the league’s International Player Pathway program, spoke of the significance of Robert Kraft’s influence in his native Germany.

“Thank you to Mr. Kraft and the entire Kraft family for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and always being there to support my visions off the field to help make the world a better place,” Johnson wrote. “What you have done and will continue to do for football in Germany will leave an impact for generations to come and is something that will always mean the world to me.”

Johnson also thanked Bill Belichick for treating him just like every other player on the roster.

“Thank you to Coach Belichick for giving an unproven and unknown international guy a chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” he wrote. “I was always treated like any other player on [the] roster which is all a pathway player can hope for.”

Johnson also thanked fullbacks/tight ends coach Nick Caley, the strength and conditioning staff, the training staff, the equipment room staff, the nutritionists, the cafeteria staff, and the PR department.

“Finally, thank you to all my teammates in the locker room for the lifelong friendships we have created,” Johnson said. “It was the greatest honor of my life to take the field with you every week and I am proud to call you guys my brothers. We will meet again and my many invitations to Germany still stand.”