HAVERHILL (CBS) – A woman was killed in a fire at a home in Haverhill late Wednesday night.
Flames broke out in a first floor apartment on Pilling Street, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to the rest of the triple-decker house.
“The victim was located in the rear of the apartment and crews were able to remove her from the building. She was transferred to Trinity ambulance and unfortunately passed away from her injuries,” Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Link told reporters.
The woman’s name was not released. Link described her as elderly and said she may have died from smoke inhalation.
Ten others in the house were able to get out safely. The Red Cross found them a place to stay for the night.
There’s no word yet on how the fire started.