BOSTON (CBS) — Live music, green everywhere, and bars packed with people that are probably supposed to be at work. It’s okay, we won’t tell!

It’s St. Patrick’s Day in Boston, and restaurants are ready for business.

“Lincoln is doing some food specials, has some live bands going on and DJs. Capo’s doing some live music, and we’re doing some music as well,” said Andrew Zimmer, Hunter’s Kitchen & Bar General Manager.

Street vendors have been busy selling gear.

“The last two years have been really tough, but I tell you, you look around, St. Patrick’s Day today, you’ve got a ton of people out here. And everybody’s in great moods, and we’ve got four days to celebrate,” said Jack Doherty of College Hype Screen Printing.

And residents are eager to do just that.

“I think everyone feels it. That energy that’s just been missing the past few years,” said Erin Callaway of South Boston.

“I just feel it’s super festive. Everyone’s just wearing the colors, all the flags are out. The people in the neighborhood are all decorating their houses, so it’s a lot of fun,” said Maude Gagnon of South Boston.

On Sunday, West Broadway is part of the parade route for the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is being held for the first time since 2019. Local businesses say they anticipate big crowds and long lines.

“Everywhere is opening pretty much at 10 [am]. We’d be expecting lines at 9:50 [am]. This neighborhood is a little different on parade day. The people show out, and they show out early,” said Zimmer.

Trevor Penick of the band O-Town will be attending his first parade day in Boston, performing on one of the floats.

“You got Jeff Timmons is going to be on there with us, Carly Underwood a new up and coming singer, Brad from LFO,” said Penick, adding, “I’d say our float is going the one to watch. I mean come on we’re going to be performing up there, let’s go.”