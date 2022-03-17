BOSTON (CBS) – A man accused of stabbing his own mother to death faced a judge Thursday morning from his hospital bed.
Najee Herbert, 23, is charged with murder in the death of 58-year-old Donna Lamb in her apartment on Tremont Street in Boston earlier this week.
During the bedside arraignment Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Kettlewell said a relative of Lamb’s went to her apartment Tuesday after being unable to reach her for days. Herbert answered the door and allegedly admitted to killing her.
Herbert was arrested at the scene and taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation.
Herbert was ordered held without bail Thursday until he is medically cleared. When that happens, he will be taken to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation. He is due in court on April 5.
“My office and I are heartbroken by this tragic domestic violence homicide. It’s hard to comprehend the pain her family is in right now. My staff is available to this family to ensure they have access to the support they deserve as this case moves forward,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.