BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police officer has been arrested on child porn charges. Officer Joe Martinez was arrested by Norwood Police on Thursday.

Martinez is charged with possession of child pornography, posing a child under 18 for nude photos, and secret sex surveillance of a nude person under 18.

“The alleged behavior committed by this Boston Police Officer is disturbing,” BPD Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said. “The Boston Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards.”

Martinez, a Boston Police officer since 2008, has been placed on administrative leave.

