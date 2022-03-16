NORWOOD (CBS) – A third man has been arrested in connection with the September murder of Shakim Lewis-Johnson in Norwood.
Ernest Payne, 27, of Cambridge, was arrested in Miami.
Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park, was leaving a friend's home in Norwood on a Sunday afternoon in September when he was shot. Neighbors described hearing five to six gunshots.
Police said Anthony Loper-Feaster, 25, of Salem, and Payne were seen driving away from the scene. Loper-Feaster was arrested in October and has pleaded not guilty.
“Now begins the process of returning him to Massachusetts to begin proceedings in Norfolk Superior Court,” Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.